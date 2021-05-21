Left Menu

Nation forever indebted to Rajiv Gandhi for laying foundation of strong India: Amarinder Singh

Paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the nation is forever indebted to him for having laid the foundation of a strong and modern India.I pay my solemn tribute to former Prime Minister and my dear friend Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary, whom we lost tragically 30 years ago.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:47 IST
Nation forever indebted to Rajiv Gandhi for laying foundation of strong India: Amarinder Singh
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the nation is forever indebted to him for having laid the foundation of a strong and modern India.

"I pay my solemn tribute to former Prime Minister and my dear friend Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary, whom we lost tragically 30 years ago. The nation is forever indebted to him for having laid the foundation of a strong and modern India," Singh said in a tweet. Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar credited Rajiv Gandhi for having the vision to modernise India.

"Truth , Compassion , Progress and Vision. A vision of a proud modern India," he said in a tweet while remembering Rajiv Gandhi.

Haryana Congress leaders also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described him as "a creator of modern India" and hailed the former prime minister for his decisions like empowering panchayats and ensuring voting rights for the youth, which he said helped make India a developed nation.

"His contribution will always be written in golden letters," Hooda tweeted.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja too paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi and distributed food packets to the needy in Karnal, and oxygen concentrators, medicines and masks at a COVID care centre in Kalka.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally of the Congress party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021