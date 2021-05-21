Left Menu

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna writes to Sonia Gandhi over her letter to PM Modi

A day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhis letter to the Prime Minister regarding rehabilitation of children orphaned due to COVID-19, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi wrote to her, saying the Centre and BJP-ruled states, including UP, have taken steps to help such children, and asked her to monitor the Congress-ruled states where the impact of the pandemic is immensely devastating.Joshis letter to Gandhi came a day after the Congress president in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over children orphaned due to the pandemic and urged him to provide free education in Navodaya Vidyalayas to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:53 IST
BJP MP Rita Bahuguna writes to Sonia Gandhi over her letter to PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister regarding rehabilitation of children orphaned due to COVID-19, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi wrote to her, saying the Centre and BJP-ruled states, including UP, have taken steps to help such children, and asked her to ''monitor'' the Congress-ruled states where the impact of the pandemic is ''immensely devastating''.

Joshi's letter to Gandhi came a day after the Congress president in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over children orphaned due to the pandemic and urged him to provide free education in Navodaya Vidyalayas to them. Joshi was in the Congress for long before she joined the BJP. She is now the Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad constituency.

''We appreciate your concern but probably you missed the fact that the Government of India had laid guidelines and have sent advisory to all states for the rehabilitation of children who are either orphaned, have lost one of the parents or are in need for support since both parents are hospitalized or ailing with post COVID complications,'' Joshi said in her letter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the state government would take full responsibility of children orphaned during COVID, and it has identified 765 children of whom 71 are orphaned and the rest have either lost one parent or both parents are hospitalized or ailing, Joshi said.

In a veiled swipe at Gandhi, she also asked her to ''monitor'' the Congress-ruled states where the impact of the pandemic is ''immensely devastating'' and ''ensure that proper care is taken of children who are victims of the COVID pandemic''.

Joshi further added that the Madhya Pradesh government is also formulating a comprehensive policy for such children. Gandhi in her letter to Modi had requested him to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them,'' Sonia Gandhi had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021