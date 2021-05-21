Mexico to get new central bank chief with 'social dimension' -president

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not propose a new term for the current central bank governor, who he has publicly criticized, and will instead nominate an economist with a "social dimension."

Central Bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon's current mandate at the helm of the bank concludes on Dec. 31. Lopez Obrador, speaking at his regular news conference, said Diaz de Leon's term will be "over" and he will nominate a "prestigious" economist for the post.

"It will be an economist with a social dimension, very in favor of moral economics," Lopez Obrador said, without elaborating. The president often describes his approach to government as moral. Lopez Obrador also said the new bank governor will be "a professional who will meet the requirements of having experience in economic and financial matters."

Leading candidates to replace Diaz de Leon include board members Galia Borja and Gerardo Esquivel, as well as Finance Minister Arturo Herrera. Mexico's peso extended losses to 0.4% after Lopez Obrador's comments.

Lopez Obrador has taken aim in recent days at Diaz de Leon, who was appointed under the previous government, blaming him for the bank's failure to garner an operating surplus in 2020, which the government had hoped to put to use. Lopez Obrador, who frequently criticizes his predecessors, has said the central bank did not approve of his administration even though he has appointed the majority of its board.

The timing of the announcement, following Lopez Obrador's public criticism over the bank's lack of a surplus, was "worrying" and could be a sign of a heavier government hand in bank matters, said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "It's perhaps too soon to tell what it means, but it hints at more government intervention in the central bank's workings," Jackson said in an interview.

A new bank chief proposed by Lopez Obrador must be approved by Mexico's Senate. Analysts said they hoped Lopez Obrador's choice would not be a radical change from Diaz de Leon, a former finance ministry official, amid a clear dovish tilt at the bank. Diaz de Leon, who became the bank's head in 2017, strengthened the credibility of its inflation targeting framework, according to Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos, who said "someone of the same caliber" should occupy the job next.

"It would be important to have someone with a 'monetary dimension,' as well as a 'social dimension,'" Ramos said.

