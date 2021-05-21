Left Menu

Toolkit FIR: BJP protests against Cong govt in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:10 IST
Chhattisgarh BJP on Friday held a statewide protest condemning the registration of FIR against the party's national vice president Raman Singh and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on a complaint that they have allegedly circulated a ''toolkit'' using a fake letterhead of the Congress.

BJP leaders and workers demonstrated outside their respective houses peacefully in compliance of COVID-19 protocol, a party statement said.

State BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai said the Congress is portraying its well-known oppressive and anti-democratic political character, and challenged it to lodge FIRs against all his party's workers and office-bearers.

Singh, speaking to reporters, said he was ready to go to jail against anti national forces, adding that Congressmen had complained across the state in connection with the alleged toolkit issue. BJP Legislative Party Leader Dharamlal Kaushik, Rajya Sabha MPs Saroj Pandey and Ramvichar Netam etc took part in the protest.

Raipur police registered an FIR against Raman Singh, Sambit Patra and others for allegedly spreading fake news and promoting enmity between classes in the alleged toolkit row based on the complaint of state president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Akash Sharma.

