White House says U.S. has commitment from 'relevant parties' to ceasefire after Israel-Gaza violence
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the United States has "strong assurances" from "relevant parties" that they are committed to a ceasefire after Israel-Gaza violence.
Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild.
