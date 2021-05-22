On Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary, Rajasthan Cong launches campaign to serve Covid patients

The Rajasthan Congress launched a ‘Sewa Abhiyan’ (service campaign) on Friday to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the party paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Under the campaign. Congress workers will provide food, medicines and other necessary help to the needy during the pandemic. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally of the Congress party.

Relief material and two ambulances were flagged-off from the party's state headquarters by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra for coronavirus victims. The party said in a statement, the Congress distributed 20 lakh masks, three lakh sanitizers bottles, two lakh food packets, one lakh medicine kits, 2,000 pulse oximeters for the help of coronavirus across the 200 assembly constituencies in the state. Dotasra said that a control room was set up at the Congress headquarters on April 18 to assist coronavirus patients and their families in the state. Also, help centers are being operated at the district level and also by legislators in their respective constituencies. More than 1,000 Congress workers are engaged in public service through these initiatives, he said. He said that through these centers, 30,250 oxygen cylinders and concentrators have been provided so far, besides beds for 31,550 patients. Similarly, 35 lakh masks and sanitizers have been distributed throughout the state till now, he said. He said that more than 10 lakh patients were provided free food by party workers, 26,350 medical kits were distributed, while Congress workers have donated plasma to 155 patients. He said that more than 31,800 corona victims have received advice from expert doctors from the control room set up by the Congress and more than 31,700 victims have been assisted by providing ambulance service.

He said the campaign started by the State Congress Committee will continue till the pandemic ends. Under the campaign, Congress MLAs will also provide two ambulances in their respective areas for the help of coronavirus patients. Soon, 200 ambulances will be available across the state, he said. On the occasion, Congress leaders offered floral tributes to the former PM.

