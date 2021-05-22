Left Menu

Blinken calls Abbas to discuss Israel-Gaza truce

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken following the cease-fire between Israel and Gazas militant Hamas rulers. Blinken and Abbas are to meet during the visit.The cease-fire was brokered by neighbouring Egypt after the U.S. pressed Israel to wind down its campaign on Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken following the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Abbas' office says the two discussed the latest developments in the call on Friday evening. The Palestinian leader urged the Biden administration to pressure Israel to halt the violence in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The statement said Abbas appreciated U.S. efforts to “provide humanitarian aid and mobilize the international support necessary for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.” The U.S. State Department has said that Blinken would visit the region next week “to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians” in the wake of the truce. Blinken and Abbas are to meet during the visit.

The cease-fire was brokered by neighbouring Egypt after the U.S. pressed Israel to wind down its campaign on Gaza.

