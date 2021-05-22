J&K Congress pays rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 30th death anniversary

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary, saying his sacrifices shall always be remembered and lead the people of the country on the path of peace and progress.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President G A Mir and other senior leaders held a series of functions in Kashmir province to mark the occasion and distributed aid to COVID patients, their attendants and poor people affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary and a man of commitment who ensured inclusive development and people's empowerment at the grassroots level, Mir said. The former prime minister undertook various significant measures like the three-tier system of panchayati raj through which the devolution of power at grassroots was ensured which benefitted people, Mir said.

