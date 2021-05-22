Left Menu

Toolkit row: C'garh police sends notice to Raman Singh, seeks to record his statement

Sharma alleged that BJP leaders circulated fabricated content using a fake letterhead of the Congress, claiming it to be a toolkit developed by the Congress on how to target the Modi government for its handling of the pandemic. The Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP was propagating a fake toolkit to defame it.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 01:25 IST
Toolkit row: C'garh police sends notice to Raman Singh, seeks to record his statement
  • Country:
  • India

The Raipur city police Friday issued a notice to BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, asking him to remain present at his residence on May 24 for recording his statement in the ‘Covid toolkit’ case, an official said.

The notice was sent by Civil Lines Station House Officer, he added.

Among other things, the police wanted to know if the Twitter account @drramansingh belonged to Singh, from where he got documents titled as AICC Research Project or Cornering Narendra Modi and BJP on COVID management, and the communication between other accused regarding the use of hashtag ''CongressToolkitExposed'' on social media, the official said.

On May 19, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines station against Raman Singh, the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and others for allegedly spreading fake news and “promoting enmity between classes” in the toolkit row.

The case was filed on the complaint of Akash Sharma, the president of the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Chhattisgarh unit. Sharma alleged that BJP leaders circulated fabricated content using a fake letterhead of the Congress, claiming it to be a “toolkit” developed by the Congress on how to target the Modi government for its handling of the pandemic. Earlier, the BJP had hit out at the Congress for allegedly seeking to tarnish the image of the country and prime minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of coronavirus as ''Modi strain'' or ''India strain''. The Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP was propagating a fake toolkit to defame it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021