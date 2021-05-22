Biden says he is praying ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds
Reuters | Washington DC
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Democratic Party still supported Israel and said he was praying that the ceasefire between Israelis and Hamas would hold.
Speaking at a White House news conference, Biden said a two-state solution was the only answer to resolving the conflict between the two sides.
