Biden, South Korea's Moon express willingness to engage North

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed a desire to engage North Korea in diplomacy in trying to reduce tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. At a joint news conference with Moon, Biden said he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if Kim agreed to talk about Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

"We both are deeply concerned about the situation," Biden said. North Korea thus far has rebuffed U.S. entreaties for diplomacy since Biden took over from Donald Trump, who had three summits with Kim and famously exchanged "beautiful letters." Kim nonetheless refused to give up his nuclear weapons but did impose a freeze on testing them.

Biden said he would be willing to meet Kim under the right conditions, that Kim agreed to discuss his nuclear program and that his advisers first met with their North Korean counterparts to lay the groundwork for talks between the leaders. Biden said for him to meet with Kim there would have to be a commitment from the North Korean leader "that there's discussion about his nuclear arsenal."

"I would not do what had been done in the recent past; I would not give him all he's looking for - international recognition as legitimate and allow him to move in the direction of appearing to be more ... serious about what he wasn't at all serious about," he said. Biden's administration in its early months undertook a broad review of North Korea policy but has said little about what its new policy actually entails.

It has said only that Biden's policy would not be the approach favored by then-President Barack Obama of refusing to engage the North, and not Trump's flashy summitry. In their day of talks, Biden and Moon reaffirmed the strong alliance between the two countries after the strains created by Trump, who badgered Moon as weak and threatened to pull U.S. troops out of South Korea.

Moon was the second foreign leader - after Japan's prime minister - to visit the White House since Biden took office in January, and Biden said their conversations amounted to talks between "old friends." But the two leaders also discussed China and Taiwan. Moon said the United States and South Korea would combine capabilities to supply COVID-19 vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed how to tackle climate change.

But North Korea dominated their joint news conference, held in the White House East Room. Biden said the two countries will have a "shared approach" to North Korea and that he and Moon shared a willingness to engage diplomatically with the North "to take pragmatic steps to reduce tensions."

Biden said a State Department official, Sung Kim, would serve as a special U.S. envoy for North Korea. Moon said the envoy would help explore whether North Korea is willing to engage diplomatically and he expected a positive response from Pyongyang. Moon welcomed what he called Biden's realistic, pragmatic approach to North Korea and called denuclearization a top priority.

