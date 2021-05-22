U.S., South Korea plan to deepen economic, security ties

The United States and South Korea pledged to deepen their economic and security ties, while working closely together to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents issued after a meeting of their leaders on Friday.

The plans were disclosed in a joint statement by U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and a separate fact sheet on partnership plans by the two allies.

