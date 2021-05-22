Left Menu

Nepal president dissolves parliament; announces mid-term polls in November

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-05-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 07:03 IST
Nepal president dissolves parliament; announces mid-term polls in November
In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday midnight dissolved the parliament and announced mid-term polls on November 12 and 19.

Bhandari’s announcement came on Friday midnight after she endorsed the recommendation to dissolve the parliament made by Prime Minister K P Sharma.

A press statement issued by the Office of President said the parliament was dissolved and dates of midterm polls were announced in line with Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The council of ministers has recommended conducting`the first phase of the poll on November 12 and the second phase on November 19.

Nepal’s political crisis had taken a dramatic turn on Friday as embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Opposition parties staked separate claims for the formation of a new government by submitting letters of support from lawmakers to the President.

Prime Minister Oli had reached the President's Office Shital Niwas and presented his list, a couple of minutes ahead of the Opposition leaders.

