The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed V D Satheesan as the new opposition leader in Kerala.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:03 IST
Congress appoints V D Satheesan as Leader of Opposition in Kerala
V D Satheesan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed V D Satheesan as the new opposition leader in Kerala. Satheesan, an MLA from Paravoor constituency in Ernakulam district, has been elected to Kerala Assembly five times in a row since 2001. He is also an advocate in the Kerala High court.

Ramesh Chennithala, the former opposition leader of Kerala, extended his best wishes to Satheeshan. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Satheesan's appointment as opposition leader marks a major change for the Congress party in Kerala.

He took to Twitter saying, " Congratulations and best wishes to VD Satheesan, whose selection marks a major change for INC Kerala. Nine days away from turning 57, he has degrees in sociology and law, was active in NSUI and AICC, performed outstandingly as Opposition MLA. A very able parliamentarian, all the best." Earlier on Thursday, Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for a second term in office at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is Vijayan's second consecutive term in office as the LDF won the polls again breaking a four-decade pattern of power shifting between it and the UDF alternately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

