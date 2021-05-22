Left Menu

Finnish finance minister steps down to give position to party leader Saarikko

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 22-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finnish Finance Minister Matti Vanhanen will step down to give the position to his party leader Annika Saarikko, the Centre party announced on Saturday.

The mid-term switch had been agreed when Vanhanen took the position from Katri Kulmuni who last June resigned over her use of taxpayers’ money to pay for training in public speaking.

Saarikko, who is currently the science and culture minister, told a local newspaper she thinks now is a good time to switch roles after the government published its public spending guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

