Finnish finance minister steps down to give position to party leader Saarikko

Finnish Finance Minister Matti Vanhanen will step down to give the position to his party leader Annika Saarikko, the Centre party announced on Saturday.

The mid-term switch had been agreed when Vanhanen took the position from Katri Kulmuni who last June resigned over her use of taxpayers’ money to pay for training in public speaking.

Saarikko, who is currently the science and culture minister, told a local newspaper she thinks now is a good time to switch roles after the government published its public spending guidelines.

