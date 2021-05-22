Sidhu dares Amarinder to prove he wanted to switch sides

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been critical of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the desecration issue, on Saturday challenged him to prove that he had met any leader of other party for switching sides.

The Amritsar MLA also said he had never asked anyone for any post but was offered cabinet berths many times.

Advertisement

In his latest tweet, Sidhu also uploaded a video in which he showed his pictures with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sidhu has been critical of CM Amarinder Singh after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed a probe into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, which had taken place during a protest against the desecration of a religious text in Punjab’s Faridkot. The Punjab CM too had slammed Sidhu, calling his outbursts ''total indiscipline'' and suggesting that he may be leaving for the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Prove one meeting that I have had with another party's leader ?! I have never asked anyone for any post till date. All I seek is Punjab's prosperity !! Was invited & offered cabinet berths many times but I did not accept. Now, our esteemed high command has intervened, will wait,” said Sidhu in a tweet on Saturday.

Both Amarinder and Sidhu had met over tea in March following reports that the Congress central leadership had been trying to rehabilitate the Amritsar MLA who had resigned as minister after he was divested of the Local Bodies portfolio in 2019.

After the meeting, Amarinder had then expressed confidence that Sidhu would be back in his cabinet.

Sidhu had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP before the 2017 Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)