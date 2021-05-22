Aid to victims of natural disasters after damage assessment: Maha Cong chief

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday took a dig at Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis of BJP over his demand for immediate compensation to the victims of cyclone Tauktae that had brushed the state coast earlier this week. ''Fadnavis is a lawyer. He should read the law regarding natural calamities and disaster management. If he reads then he will know that the compensation in such cases is subjected to panchnamas (assessment of damage) done by the Revenue department,'' Patole told reporters. He said the people of the world now knows who is the ''biggest joker'' in India.

''At a time when coronavirus pandemic is causing devastation, the BJP is saying that the party will win 400 seats if mid-term polls to Lok Sabha are held now. I think the BJP is prepared itself to be out of power,'' he said.

Patole, who reached the Mandva jetty in a Ro-Ro service, visited Navgaon and Varsoli villages which were affected by the cyclonic wind and tides. He is scheduled to visit Pen and Mahad towns in the Raigad district before leaving for Ratnagiri, another coastal district in the Konkan region of the state.

