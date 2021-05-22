Left Menu

BJP slams Kamal Nath for his coronavirus remarks, accuses Cong of 'insulting' India

The BJP on Saturday slammed former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for allegedly linking a coronavirus variant with India and accused the Congress of making frequent statements to insult the country and weaken its fight against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:49 IST
BJP slams Kamal Nath for his coronavirus remarks, accuses Cong of 'insulting' India
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday slammed former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for allegedly linking a coronavirus variant with India and accused the Congress of making frequent statements to ''insult'' the country and weaken its fight against COVID-19. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the Congress was not playing the role of a responsible opposition and had instead fallen to doing negative politics.

He alleged that Nath used the term ''Indian corona'' during an interaction and noted that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that any variant is not named after any country. Javadekar said, ''He (Nath) did not stop there and said 'hamari pahchan mera Bharat covid'... This is an insult to India. Many Congress leaders are making such statements. Many leaders said this is an Indian variant.'' Responding to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to ensure the assured supply of essential medicines for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) and cost-free care to those affected, Javadekar said India has brought medicines from abroad also and is providing states with adequate supply. He accused opposition leaders of spreading doubts and fear among people, and said they had done it when Covaxin, an indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, was launched. Now it is being claimed that those having Covaxin jabs will face travel ban because it is not listed in other countries, Javadekar said. ''As far as I know this process is on, and the WHO has not taken any such decision,'' he said. Statements from the Congress have not only insulted the country but also worked to weaken the fight against the pandemic, the Union minister alleged. ''Sonia Gandhi should tell as to why the Congress is doing such negative politics and why has she not condemned Kamal Nath's remarks,'' Javadekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021