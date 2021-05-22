Left Menu

Stop politicking, Centre provided Delhi vaccines, will give in future too: Javadekar slams Kejriwal

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on Covid-19 vaccines, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Delhi Chief Minister should stop giving excuses and indulging in politicking over the issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:00 IST
Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on Covid-19 vaccines, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Delhi Chief Minister should stop giving excuses and indulging in politicking over the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does politics in name of Delhi every day. Now, he has demanded vaccines from the Centre for Delhi. Yesterday he stated that 50 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till now. Who gave these vaccines to Delhi? The Centre has made available 20 crore doses administered till now including in Delhi." He further said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has given a blueprint on how adults will be vaccinated before December 2021.

"Kejriwal first complained about the scarcity of oxygen. Then he said Delhi has excess oxygen. There is equitable distribution of vaccines across the country. In future, the Centre will make these vaccines available to Delhi. I want to tell Kejriwal that he should stop giving excuses," added the union minister. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Delhi requires 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per month to innoculate the people of the national capital in three months.

The Chief Minister, in his letter, mentioned that the national capital received just 16 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in May. "In this pace, vaccinating the adult population will take 30 months," Kejriwal stated in his letter.

Delhi Chief Minister also informed that Covid-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group will be halted from Saturday in the national capital as the vaccine stock for the category has been consumed. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that Delhi is undergoing a severe vaccine shortage and alleged that the central government has reduced the vaccine quota of the national capital. (ANI)

