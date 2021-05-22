Left Menu

Ex-CM protests demand on convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case

But for us and for the Congress party, the convicts should undergo the punishment awarded by the apex court, the senior Congress leader said.Those who had done the wrong and committed the offence should face the music.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:19 IST
Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday protested against the demand by some political leaders and chiefs of various outfits for remission of sentences of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

It was the Supreme Court that had punished the seven convicts in the assassination of the former Prime Minister, Narayanasamy told reporters here.

''The demand for the remission of the sentences awarded to the seven and also for their release might be the personal view of the leaders making the plea. But for us and for the Congress party, the convicts should undergo the punishment awarded by the apex court,'' the senior Congress leader said.

''Those who had done the wrong and committed the offence should face the music. We would not pardon them for having committed an unpardonable crime,'' he said.

''As far as we are concerned, Rajiv Gandhi was a great leader who envisaged that the country should emerge as a super power globally,'' Narayanasamy said.

The late leader was a champion of women`s empowerment, educational progress of the country, and initiated steps for faster development of the nation, he said.

''His death is a great loss to the nation,'' he said.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur near Chennai by a woman suicide-bomber Dhanu at an election rally of the Congress party.

