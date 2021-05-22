Left Menu

CM congratulates Satheeesan on being chosen as LoP, hopes he will cooperate with govt

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:10 IST
CM congratulates Satheeesan on being chosen as LoP, hopes he will cooperate with govt
Later, addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister hailed the 'exemplary' assembly performance of Satheesan, a five-time MLA representing the Paravur constituency. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday congratulated Congress leader V D Satheesan on being chosen as the new Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and expressed the hope that he would cooperate with the government in the progress of the state.

''Congratulations to V D Satheesan who is taking charge as the Leader of the Opposition.

Expecting the opposition's creative cooperation for the development and social progress of the state,'' Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Later, addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister hailed the 'exemplary' assembly performance of Satheesan, a five-time MLA representing the Paravur constituency.

''He has always been a noticeable face on the Opposition bench.

Hoping that he will be an excellent Leader of the Opposition,'' Vijayan said.

Satheesan will lead the 41-member Congress-led UDF in the state Assembly against the CPI(M)-led LDF, which retained power in the recent Assembly polls by winning 99 seats, bucking the trend of alternating between two coalitions.

He replaced senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Earlier in the day, the Congress high command nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in the Kerala assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021