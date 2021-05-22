CM congratulates Satheeesan on being chosen as LoP, hopes he will cooperate with govt

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday congratulated Congress leader V D Satheesan on being chosen as the new Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and expressed the hope that he would cooperate with the government in the progress of the state.

''Congratulations to V D Satheesan who is taking charge as the Leader of the Opposition.

Expecting the opposition's creative cooperation for the development and social progress of the state,'' Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Later, addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister hailed the 'exemplary' assembly performance of Satheesan, a five-time MLA representing the Paravur constituency.

''He has always been a noticeable face on the Opposition bench.

Hoping that he will be an excellent Leader of the Opposition,'' Vijayan said.

Satheesan will lead the 41-member Congress-led UDF in the state Assembly against the CPI(M)-led LDF, which retained power in the recent Assembly polls by winning 99 seats, bucking the trend of alternating between two coalitions.

He replaced senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Earlier in the day, the Congress high command nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in the Kerala assembly.

