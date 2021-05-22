Left Menu

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma elected to BWF Council

Sarma, who is also the Vice President of Badminton Asia, got 236 votes as 31 members contested for 20 places in the Council at the virtual AGM and election of the sports global governing body.I am thankful to all the member nations for voting in my favour and I take this opportunity to congratulate BWF President as well as my fellow council members on their appointment, Sarma was quoted as saying in a BAI release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:11 IST
BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma elected to BWF Council
  • Country:
  • India

Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday elected to the BWF Council for a four-year period till 2025. Sarma, who is also the Vice President of Badminton Asia, got 236 votes as 31 members contested for 20 places in the Council at the virtual AGM and election of the sport's global governing body.

''I am thankful to all the member nations for voting in my favour and I take this opportunity to congratulate BWF President as well as my fellow council members on their appointment,'' Sarma was quoted as saying in a BAI release. ''It is my aim to take Indian badminton to the highest level globally and to establish the country as a badminton powerhouse,'' he added.

BWF President Paul-Erik Hoyer was re-elected unopposed, so were Deputy President Khunying Patama of Thailand and Vice-President Paul Kurzo of Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021