Left Menu

C'garh: BJP, Cong clash over CM's photo on COVID-19 vaccine certificates

When it has become a state programme, then there should be no objection in having the photo of the states chief minister on certificates, states Health Minister TS Singh Deo told reporters.The Centre is funding vaccination of people above 45 years of age and certificates issued in this category through the CoWIN portal bears the photograph of the prime minister, he added.However, BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal said, The Chhattisgarh government is focusing more on photo publicity instead of vaccinating youths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:54 IST
C'garh: BJP, Cong clash over CM's photo on COVID-19 vaccine certificates
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP and Congress were on Saturday engaged in a war of words in Chhattisgarh over the use of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's photograph in digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates being issued to people in the 18-44 age group.

While the BJP criticized the move and called it cheap publicity, the Congress said there was nothing wrong in it as the cost of vaccination for this segment in the state was being borne by the Baghel government.

The state government, on May 12, launched its portal 'CG Teeka' for registration of vaccine beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, and those who have registered and have got vaccinated are being given digital certificates with a photograph of Baghel.

''When the state government is bearing the cost of vaccination of people in the 18-44 years category, then it is no longer the Centre's programme. When it has become a state programme, then there should be no objection in having the photo of the state's chief minister on certificates,” state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo told reporters.

''The Centre is funding vaccination of people above 45 years of age and certificates issued in this category through the CoWIN portal bears the photograph of the prime minister,'' he added.

However, BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal said, “The Chhattisgarh government is focusing more on photo publicity instead of vaccinating youths. The application which they have launched has crashed”.

The entire country is using the Centre's app, which is working well, but just for this photo gimmick, the Baghel government has launched its own app here, he added.

''It is also to be seen whether the certificates issued by the state government will be eligible for travel abroad,'' the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021