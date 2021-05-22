Top Hamas leader seen in public after Gaza war
The top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, made his first public appearance since the militant group's war with Israel erupted earlier this month.
Israel had bombed the homes of senior Hamas figures during 11 days of fighting, as part of its attack on the group's military infrastructure. The home of Sinwar was also attacked.
Sinwar was seen on Saturday as he paid his respects at a house of mourning for a Hamas commander killed in the war.
Israel's defence minister, Benny Gantz, has said top Hamas leaders remain targets, even after an Egyptian-brokered truce went into effect early Friday.
In the fighting, Israel had unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel.
