Toolkit case: C'garh BJP protests for second day against FIR

The Chhattisgarh BJP on Saturday continued its protest over the registration of an FIR against the senior leader and former chief minister Raman Singh and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra in connection with a toolkit complaint received from a Congress functionary.

While BJP leaders and workers had stood outside their homes with placards on Friday, they assembled in groups of five at a police station in every district on Saturday and dared the authorities to arrest them in the case.

On May 19, an FIR was lodged at Civil Lines Police station here against Singh, Patra and others for allegedly spreading fake news and promoting enmity between classes on a complaint that they had circulated an alleged toolkit using a fake letterhead of the Congress party.

In Raipur, the protesting group in front of the Civil Lines police station included former ministers Brijmohan Agrawal and Rajesh Munat, while BJP state chief Vishnu Deo Sai participated in a protest in front of City Kotwali police station in Jashpur district.

Sai claimed the toolkit case was a conspiracy on part of the Congress to defame the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

