Left Menu

Held in Narada case, Sovan Chatterjee in house arrest after release from hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 01:14 IST
Held in Narada case, Sovan Chatterjee in house arrest after release from hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Former Trinamool Congress leader Sovan Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting tape case, was discharged from the state-run SSKM Hospital late on Saturday evening on personal risk bond, sources in the hospital said.

Chatterjee, a former mayor of Kolkata, then went to the Presidency Correctional Home, where he was lodged before being admitted to the hospital, signed the necessary documents and left for his residence where he will be under house arrest as per the order of the Calcutta High Court.

The former TMC leader who had quit the party to join the BJP only to leave it before the recently concluded assembly election, suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and is highly diabetic, hospital sources said adding that he has developed cirrhosis of the liver.

He, ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, besides TMC MLA Madan Mitra were arrested in the case on Monday morning and they were taken to Presidency Correctional Home at night after the Calcutta High Court stayed their bail granted by a CBI court on the same day.

Chatterjee, Mukherjee and Mitra were later admitted to the hospital after their health condition deteriorated. Hakim had been shifted to a healthcare facility in the correctional home after he developed fever.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered their shifting to house arrest from jail incarceration. However, they will continue to remain in judicial custody.

Only Hakim was sent home on Friday while others remained in the hospital.

Chatterjee, earlier on Saturday, spoke to the media from a window of the Woodburn Block of the hospital alleging that the authorities at the medical establishment were not discharging him though he had recvered.

Late in the evening, he was released on personal risk bond while Mukherjee and Mitra are still at the SSKM Hospital, sources said.

The sting operation was conducted by journalist Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

At that time, the four arrested politicians were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government.

The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021