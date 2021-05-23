U.S. to expand Haitian eligibility for deportation relief program

The United States will expand Haitian eligibility for a humanitarian program that grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants who cannot safely return to their home countries, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Saturday. A new designation of so-called Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will cover an estimated 150,000 Haitians already living in the United States, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey said in a written statement praising the decision.

Democrats and pro-immigrant advocates had pressed the administration of President Joe Biden to make more Haitians living in the country illegally eligible for deportation relief. Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, sought to end most TPS enrollment, including that of Haitians, but was stymied by federal courts. The TPS program grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants whose home countries experience a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event. The temporary program can be extended in six to 18-month intervals by the DHS secretary.

Haitians were granted TPS in 2010 following a devastating earthquake in the Caribbean nation. The latest move would extend the program for 18 months for those already in it and expand eligibility to Haitians in the United States as of May 21. "Haiti is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an email to lawmakers obtained by Reuters.

"After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals in the United States until conditions in Haiti improve so they may safely return home." Mayorkas stressed that Haitians who arrive in the United States after May 21 will not be eligible.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and more than 100 other organizations this week called on the Biden administration to make more Haitians eligible for the program, citing the country's "widespread violence, civil and political unrest, economic and humanitarian strife, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and a lack of available vaccines." Menendez applauded the move, saying in a statement it "will avoid destabilizing the island’s fragile recovery efforts."

The Biden administration opened the TPS program to an estimated 320,000 Venezuelans https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-usa/biden-grants-temporary-protected-status-to-venezuelans-in-u-s-who-fled-countrys-turmoil-idUSKBN2B02H9 living in the United States in March and for several thousand Syrians https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-immigration-syria-int/biden-renews-deportation-relief-for-syrians-in-the-united-states-idUSKBN29Y28W in January.