Former Kerala Congress Women's wing chief Lathika Subash set to join NCP

Lathika Subash, the former president of the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, is all set to join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

23-05-2021
Lathika Subash, former president of the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lathika Subash, the former president of the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, is all set to join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Confirming her decision, Lathika Subash said that she held discussions regarding it with the newly appointed NCP Kerala chief PC Chacko.

"I held a discussion with PC Chacko regarding joining the NCP. The NCP is a national-level party that holds the true values and tradition of Congress. Also, PC Chacko is a national leader who resigned from Congress like me. Earlier, when he joined NCP, we had held a discussion over the phone. These factors made me opt for NCP. An official announcement about joining NCP will be made within two days," she told ANI. Lathika Subhash had left the Congress after she was denied a seat in the Kerala Assembly elections. She had also protested by tonsuring her head in front of the KPCC office. She had contested as an independent candidate from the Ettumanoor constituency.

Meanwhile, NCP leadership is in talks with more Congress leaders in the state. Welcoming Lathika Subash, NCP leader and Minister AK Saseendran, in a Facebook post said, "Latika Subhash, a senior leader who walked out from the Congress Party, is welcomed by NCP. Not only leaders but also activists will flock to the NCP, which upholds the tradition and culture of the Congress. Everyone who enters the NCP from the soulless Congress will always have the recognition and consideration they deserve," he said.

NCP in Kerala is in a coalition with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) which retained power in the state by breaking a four-decade pattern of power shifting between it and the UDF alternately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

