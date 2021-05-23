Left Menu

British PM's former top adviser says early COVID-19 plan was a "disaster"

Britain's early plan to combat COVID-19 was a "disaster" and "awful decisions" led to the government imposing lockdowns that could have been avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser said. "Given the plan was AWOL/disaster + awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown1 became necessary." The government has said there are lessons to be learned from the pandemic since facing accusations of being slow to impose lockdowns.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 14:33 IST
British PM's former top adviser says early COVID-19 plan was a "disaster"
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's early plan to combat COVID-19 was a "disaster" and "awful decisions" led to the government imposing lockdowns that could have been avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser said. Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff late last year, made his comments in a series of tweets just days before he is due to give evidence to members of parliament about the government's handling of the pandemic.

Before his sudden departure, Cummings had been Johnson's most influential adviser on Brexit and played an important role in his successful 2019 election campaign. He was also the architect of Britain's campaign to leave the European Union. Johnson, who has imposed three lockdowns during the pandemic, has hailed Britain's vaccination programme as a success, but the United Kingdom has one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls and it has suffered a deep economic slump.

"If we'd had the right preparations + competent people in charge, we wd probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3," Cummings wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "Given the plan was AWOL/disaster + awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown1 became necessary."

The government has said there are lessons to be learned from the pandemic since facing accusations of being slow to impose lockdowns. Cummings is due to appear on Wednesday before a joint inquiry of the lower house of parliament's Health and Social Care Committee and the Science and Technology Committee.

On herd immunity, where the virus spreads through the population to increase overall resistance, Cummings wrote on Twitter: "Our original plan was wrong & we changed when we realised." Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement that "herd immunity has never been a policy aim or part of our coronavirus strategy."

"Our response has at all times been focused on saving lives and ensuring the NHS (National Health Service) was not overwhelmed. We continue to be guided by the latest scientific advice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021