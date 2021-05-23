Left Menu

Guj BJP MLA draws oppn's flak as video shows him filling syringe with Remdesivir for patient

A Gujarat BJP MLA has come under fire from the opposition Congress after a video went viral on Sunday that showed him filling a syringe with Remdesivir injection for a patient at a community COVID care centre at Sarthana in Surat.In the video of the incident that took place recently, V D Zalavadiya, who represents Kamrej Assembly constituency in Surat, is seen filling a syringe with a vial of Remdesivir before transferring it to a drip bottle, to be administered to a COVID-19 patient.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:49 IST
In the video of the incident that took place recently, V D Zalavadiya, who represents Kamrej Assembly constituency in Surat, is seen filling a syringe with a vial of Remdesivir before transferring it to a drip bottle, to be administered to a COVID-19 patient. Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar criticised him for the act, and said Gujarat Health Minister Nitin Patel should get inspiration from the MLA and open a centre to train BJP workers in administering injections, which would also address the issue of acute shortage of medical staff in state hospitals. Zalavadiya, however, said that he did not administer the dose to any patient, but only injected the vial contents into the drip bottle. He also said he apologised to those who felt he should not have done so.

Parmar said, “It is sad to see how Kamrej MLA Shri Zalavadiya flaunts his skill. Taking inspiration from him, Nitin Patel (Deputy CM with health portfolio) should set up a training centre on how to dress a wound and administer injection under the leadership of Mr Zalavadiya.” ''At a time when the state is facing acute shortage of doctors, nurses, health workers and paramedical staff, the health minister should train the ‘page pramukhs’ (in-charge for every page of the electoral roll) of the ruling party and deploy them in hospitals to treat patients. Even those parents should take inspiration from Zalavadiya who are unable to send their children to medical schools,'' the Congress leader added.

Defending his action, Zalavadiya said he has been serving COVID-19 patients at Sarthana community care centre for the last 40 days, and more than 200 patients have recovered and went home from the facility. ''We have treated more than 200 patients and sent them home. There are still 10-12 patients at the COVID care centre. I am sorry if somebody thinks I should not have done the service of transferring Remdesivir injection in the drip bottle,'' he said.

My aim is not to create any controversy. I have not administered an injection to any patient, but have only injected the (drip) bottle to mix Remdesivir injection before it is administered to the patient. There were 10-15 doctors at the centre, he said. Talking to reporters, he said that BJP party workers of Varachha and Kamrej Assembly constituencies were jointly working to serve the people (at the centre). “Congress has nothing better to do than create controversy and criticise good works done by others,'' Zalavadiya hit back.

