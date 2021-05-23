US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge orders mental evaluation of Capitol riot's; U.S. seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of U.S. Capitol riot and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. judge orders mental evaluation of Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman'

A federal judge on Friday ordered a mental health assessment for Jacob Chansley, the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" who was widely photographed wearing a horned headdress inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said he determined that a "competency examination" of Chansley was warranted and ordered that a "psychological examination be conducted." The judge said the examination should include an assessment as to whether Chansley cannot understand the criminal charges against him or assist in his own defense.

Redistricting delays add to Democrats' worries about keeping U.S. House

For the last two elections, Democrats regarded Brian Fitzpatrick as one of the U.S. Congress's most vulnerable Republicans, but both times they failed to unseat him, even when his suburban Philadelphia district voted for Democratic President Joe Biden. He is again on their target list for the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections - which will determine whether Biden's Democrats keep control of Congress - but Democratic officials say finding a suitable candidate could be a challenge because the borders of the district are in flux and could be for months.

Two shot dead, eight injured after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday. "Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male", Minneapolis Police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hMfib2.

Mississippi's 'Pink House' ground zero in U.S. abortion rights fight

For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts.

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

U.S. to expand Haitian eligibility for deportation relief program

The United States will expand Haitian eligibility for a humanitarian program that grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants who cannot safely return to their home countries, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday.

A new designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will cover an estimated 150,000 Haitians already living in the United States, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said in a statement praising the decision.

Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards to avoid prison in agreement with prosecutors

Two Manhattan jail guards who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself admitted to falsifying records but would avoid prison under an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve criminal charges. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet when they should have been monitoring Epstein on Aug. 10, 2019, when the financier and registered sex offender was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

More footage released, troopers to be punished in deadly arrest of a Black man in Louisiana

More video of a fatal 2019 encounter of a Black man with police in Louisiana was released by authorities late Friday, and two state troopers were notified that they will be fired, in the fallout of a lethal traffic stop. The newly-released bodycam footage shows a high-speed chase and Louisiana state troopers punching motorist Ronald Greene, 49, a Black man, while he was already in handcuffs.

U.S. seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of U.S. Capitol riot

U.S. authorities have confiscated roughly $90,000 from a Utah man who sold footage of a woman being fatally shot during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to court filings. Prosecutors also have filed additional criminal charges against the man, John Earle Sullivan, a self-described political activist who is accused of entering the Capitol building and participating in the riot, the filings unsealed on Thursday showed.

CNN drops former senator Rick Santorum after remarks on Native American culture

Former Republican U.S. senator Rick Santorum has been dropped as a senior political commentator by CNN after remarks he made about Native American culture drew criticism. Santorum gave a speech in April at an event of a conservative organization named the Young America's Foundation where he said:

