Priyanka Gandhi demands Rs 1 cr aid for kin of teachers who died in UP
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of the teachers who succumbed to COVID-19 during the Panchayat polls in the state in April.
The UP government should also give employment to one dependent from the bereaved family, she added. That will be the real tribute to them, she said, using the hashtag 'Nyay4ElectionWorkers'.
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shikshak Sangh claimed that hundreds of teachers died of COVID-19 after being assigned duty in recently-held state's Panchayat polls. (ANI)
