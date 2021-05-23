Lithuania demands release of Belarus activist on a plane diverted to Minsk
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Sunday demanded that Belarus releases Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich who was on a plane headed for Vilnius but diverted to Minsk. The international community must take immediate steps that this does not repeat," the president said.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Sunday demanded that Belarus releases Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich who was on a plane headed for Vilnius but diverted to Minsk. The Ryanair commercial flight was directed to land "by force", the president said in emailed statement.
"I call on NATO and EU allies to immediately react to the threat posed to international civil aviation by the Belarus regime. The international community must take immediate steps that this does not repeat," the president said. He promised to discuss this on Monday at an EU summit.
