U.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:30 IST
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican involved in talks on infrastructure with the Biden administration, said on Sunday that he believes Republicans and the White House have "a week or 10 days" to overcome differences and agree on a bipartisan infrastructure plan.
