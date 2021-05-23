Left Menu

Srikumar Banerjee was outstanding mentor and institution builder: PM Modi

Paying tributes to Srikumar Banerjee, the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who died on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to Indian science. He was also an outstanding mentor and institution builder, Modi said, condoling Banerjees demise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Paying tributes to Srikumar Banerjee, the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who died on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to Indian science. He was also an outstanding mentor and institution builder, Modi said, condoling Banerjee's demise. Banerjee died in the early hours of Sunday due to a heart attack at his residence in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

He was in his 70s and had recovered from COVID-19 last month. Modi said, ''Dr. Srikumar Banerjee will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to Indian science, especially in the areas of atomic energy and metallurgy. He was also an outstanding mentor and institution builder. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR ANB ANB

