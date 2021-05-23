Left Menu

NCSC panel chairman seeks report from Punjab govt over arrest of Bathinda priest

He did not hurt sentiments of anyone, Sampla claimed.Sampla said a notice has been issued to the Punjab police, asking it to submit a report.The BJP national general secretary had last month said if the BJP comes to power in the next Punjab Assembly elections, it would have a Dalit chief minister.Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also announced that his party would appoint a Dalit deputy CM if voted to power in Punjab next year.Dalits account for nearly 32 per cent of Punjabs population.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:35 IST
NCSC panel chairman seeks report from Punjab govt over arrest of Bathinda priest
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla on Sunday criticised the Punjab government for arresting a Sikh priest on the charge of hurting religious sentiments.

Sampla said he has sought a report from the state government on the matter, saying it was “wrong” to charge the priest under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the IPC.

The gurdwara priest at Bir Talab village in Bathinda district was booked and arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after he performed 'ardas' (prayer) for the release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who has been serving prison term in cases of rape.

The video of his prayer went viral on social media.

In his prayer on Thursday, priest Gurmail Singh was heard purportedly saying that Dalits had been at the receiving end and that the next chief minister of the state should be from the community. He also said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also decided to make a Dalit as CM of the state.” Sampla, a BJP leader and former union minister, said an attempt has been made to “suppress” the voice od Dalits and wished for a chief minister from the community.

“The priest just offered a prayer so that a Dalit becomes the CM.... He did not hurt sentiments of anyone,” Sampla claimed.

Sampla said a notice has been issued to the Punjab police, asking it to submit a report.

The BJP national general secretary had last month said if the BJP comes to power in the next Punjab Assembly elections, it would have a Dalit chief minister.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also announced that his party would appoint a Dalit deputy CM if voted to power in Punjab next year.

Dalits account for nearly 32 per cent of Punjab's population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021