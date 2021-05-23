TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy flags off party s free ambulance services

Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday launched the party's free ambulance service, flagging off three vehicles at Gandhi Bhavan here.

Reddy said that the ambulances have been arranged on the instructions of All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi, and former president Rahul Gandhi.

He said those living within 50 a kilometer radius of the city can use the ambulances free of cost by calling the PCC control room in Gandhi Bhavan.

He alleged that though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stated that he would be strict in controlling Covid treatment charges in private hospitals, he failed to keep his word.

Though Rao announced implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state after calling it useless several times, as of now no one in Telangana is receiving free treatment for Covid-19 in any private hospital under that scheme, he charged.

Reddy said his party demands installation of RT-PCR testing equipment which costs about Rs 20 lakh per unit, at all district hospitals.

The ambulances have been provided by Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, a press release from the party said.

