Left Menu

TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy flags off party s free ambulance services

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:04 IST
TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy flags off party s free ambulance services
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday launched the party's free ambulance service, flagging off three vehicles at Gandhi Bhavan here.

Reddy said that the ambulances have been arranged on the instructions of All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi, and former president Rahul Gandhi.

He said those living within 50 a kilometer radius of the city can use the ambulances free of cost by calling the PCC control room in Gandhi Bhavan.

He alleged that though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stated that he would be strict in controlling Covid treatment charges in private hospitals, he failed to keep his word.

Though Rao announced implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state after calling it useless several times, as of now no one in Telangana is receiving free treatment for Covid-19 in any private hospital under that scheme, he charged.

Reddy said his party demands installation of RT-PCR testing equipment which costs about Rs 20 lakh per unit, at all district hospitals.

The ambulances have been provided by Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, a press release from the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021