Left Menu

Maha: Tributes paid to Satav in online condolence meet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:28 IST
Maha: Tributes paid to Satav in online condolence meet
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders cutting across party lines on Sunday paid tribute to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav who died on May 16 of post COVID-19 complications.

Among those who took part in the online condolence meet were BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Fadnavis said Satav enjoyed friendly relations with all political leaders, while Thakur said he was a studious parliamentarian.

Sule praised the departed leader's oratory skills, adding that his way of putting across a point was a lesson worth remembering.

Thackeray said he was due to meet Satav but the turn of events after the latter recovered from the infection meant ''that day never came''.

Youth Congress chief BV Shriniwas said Satav taught him how to work and conduct oneself in a crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021