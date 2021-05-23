Maha: Tributes paid to Satav in online condolence meet

Leaders cutting across party lines on Sunday paid tribute to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav who died on May 16 of post COVID-19 complications.

Among those who took part in the online condolence meet were BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Advertisement

Fadnavis said Satav enjoyed friendly relations with all political leaders, while Thakur said he was a studious parliamentarian.

Sule praised the departed leader's oratory skills, adding that his way of putting across a point was a lesson worth remembering.

Thackeray said he was due to meet Satav but the turn of events after the latter recovered from the infection meant ''that day never came''.

Youth Congress chief BV Shriniwas said Satav taught him how to work and conduct oneself in a crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)