Germany demands Belarus explain diversion of Ryanair flight

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:55 IST
Germany on Sunday demanded that Belarus immediately explain why it ordered a Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and then detained him on arrival.
"We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryanair flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," Foreign Ministry State Secretary Miguel Berger tweeted. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)
