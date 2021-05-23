Belarus opposition leader calls for ICAO probe into diverted Ryanair plane

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to investigate Belarus after it diverted a Ryanair plane, carrying an opposition activist, from Vilnius to the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

"From now on, any citizen of any country who flies over Belarus is not guaranteed even basic security," she told reporters on Sunday in Vilnius, where she is based, calling for Belarus's removal from the ICAO.

The life of a blogger activist Roman Protasevich, 26, who was on the plane and detained in Minsk, was now in danger, Tsikhanouskaya said.

