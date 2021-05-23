Left Menu

Centre solely responsible for bodies flowing in Ganga: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Centre is solely responsible for dead bodies flowing in the Ganga and it is not a collective responsibility.He said one should also understand the pain of those who left their kin along the river and it is not their fault.I do not like sharing photographs of dead bodies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Centre is solely responsible for dead bodies flowing in the Ganga and it is not a collective responsibility.

He said one should also understand the pain of those who left their kin along the river and it is not their fault.

''I do not like sharing photographs of dead bodies. The entire country and the world are sad seeing such photos, but one has to understand the pain of those who left their kin along the river Ganga out of compulsion. They are not at fault,'' the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

''It is not a collective responsibility, but is only of the central government,'' he said.

Gandhi's remarks came after a number of bodies, presumably of Covid victims, were found floating in the river in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh recently.

The Congress has been critical of the Centre as regards the handling of the Covid situation in the country.

