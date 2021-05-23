Poland condemns detention of Belarus opposition activist

Poland's prime minister on Sunday condemned the detention of Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich and called on the European Union to discuss sanctions against Belarus.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Roman Protasevich by Belarusian authorities, after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked. This is a reprehensible act of state terrorism," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter.

He added that he had asked the European Council's president to discuss immediate sanctions against Belarus during a meeting scheduled for Monday.

