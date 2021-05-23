Greek PM says forced landing of plane by Belarus "unprecedented, shocking"
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that the forced landing of a Ryanair plane by Belarus to detain a journalist was an "unprecedented and shocking". "We demand all passengers' immediate release. Tomorrow's #EUCO must address the need to step up pressure on Belarus. Enough is enough," Mitsoatakis said in a tweet.
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:46 IST
