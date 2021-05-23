Greek PM says forced landing of plane by Belarus "unprecedented, shocking"

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that the forced landing of a Ryanair plane by Belarus to detain a journalist was an "unprecedented and shocking".

"We demand all passengers' immediate release. Tomorrow's #EUCO must address the need to step up pressure on Belarus. Enough is enough," Mitsoatakis said in a tweet.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)