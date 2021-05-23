Belarus faces implications of "outlandish action" over activist, warns UK
There will be serious implications for the "outlandish action" Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took in ordering the landing of a plane on Sunday in Minsk, where an opposition activist on board was detained, Britain's foreign minister said.
"The UK is alarmed by reports of the arrest of @nexta_tv journalist Roman Protasevich & circumstances that led to his flight being forced to land in Minsk," Dominic Raab tweeted.
"We are coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications."
