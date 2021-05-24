Lithuania says discussed "strong transatlantic response" to diverted plane with a U.S. official
Lithuania's foreign minister said he discussed the Ryanair plane diversion from Vilnius on Sunday with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker, urging a strong response from the West over the unprecedented move.
"During the conversation it was discussed that the unprecedented event must meet a strong transatlantic response," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement. Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing criticism from across Europe.
