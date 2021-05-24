Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. NHC says Ana weakens to a depression

Advertisement

Ana, the first named storm of the season, has weakened to a depression and is expected to become a remnant low soon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. The system is located about 540 miles (865 km) northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the NHC said.

Redistricting delays add to Democrats' worries about keeping U.S. House

For the last two elections, Democrats regarded Brian Fitzpatrick as one of the U.S. Congress's most vulnerable Republicans, but both times they failed to unseat him, even when his suburban Philadelphia district voted for Democratic President Joe Biden. He is again on their target list for the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections - which will determine whether Biden's Democrats keep control of Congress - but Democratic officials say finding a suitable candidate could be a challenge because the borders of the district are in flux and could be for months.

U.S. Senate Republican sees short window for infrastructure deal

U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House could have as little as a week to 10 days to overcome their differences on infrastructure and strike a deal to revitalize America's roads and bridges, a top Republican said on Sunday. Senator Roy Blunt, who is among a group of Republicans negotiating with the Biden administration, said the two sides are still far apart on how to define infrastructure, which President Joe Biden views as a wide-ranging topic that includes climate change and social issues such as elder care, as well as roads and bridges.

Mississippi's 'Pink House' becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts.

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

U.S. Republicans clash over Jan 6 panel as Senate debate looms

Republicans in the U.S. Congress clashed on Sunday over the need for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with one lawmaker warning that failure to create the panel could plague the party's election prospects in 2022 and beyond. A measure to establish the commission passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week with support from 35 Republicans. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he opposes the bill, which the Senate is expected to debate this week.

Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards to avoid prison in agreement with prosecutors

Two Manhattan jail guards who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself admitted to falsifying records but would avoid prison under an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve criminal charges. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet when they should have been monitoring Epstein on Aug. 10, 2019, when the financier and registered sex offender was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

More footage released, troopers to be punished in deadly arrest of a Black man in Louisiana

More video of a fatal 2019 encounter of a Black man with police in Louisiana was released by authorities late Friday, and two state troopers were notified that they will be fired, in the fallout of a lethal traffic stop. The newly-released bodycam footage shows a high-speed chase and Louisiana state troopers punching motorist Ronald Greene, 49, a Black man, while he was already in handcuffs.

CNN drops former senator Rick Santorum after remarks on Native American culture

Former Republican U.S. senator Rick Santorum has been dropped as a senior political commentator by CNN after remarks he made about Native American culture drew criticism. Santorum gave a speech in April at an event of a conservative organization named the Young America's Foundation where he said:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)