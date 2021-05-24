Left Menu

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee surrenders security provided by the Centre

At a time when violence has grown, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday gave up the security cover provided by the Centre saying that if she could not protect her party cadres, she should not be protected by security personnel.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-05-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 06:15 IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee surrenders security provided by the Centre
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a time when violence has grown, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday gave up the security cover provided by the Centre saying that if she could not protect her party cadres, she should not be protected by security personnel. Chatterjee wrote an email informing the Central government about her decision.

"People of West Bengal are facing so much violence and the women are very much insecure at this point. As a representative of the common people I am unable to secure my citizen, so I want to withdraw my security cover provided by your team and at the same time thank you for the service," Chatterjee wrote in the email. Chatterjee is MP from West Bengal's Hoogly constituency.

Earlier this month, BJP had alleged that nine of its party workers had been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted the allegations. On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021