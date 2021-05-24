Left Menu

Indore: BJP demands sedition case against Kamal Nath for controversial remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Indore demanded that the city police register a sedition case against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his controversial remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 10:21 IST
Indore: BJP demands sedition case against Kamal Nath for controversial remarks
Inspector General of Police of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Indore demanded that the city police register a sedition case against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his controversial remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic. BJP leaders on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra against the former CM seeking action against Nath.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief of BJP in Indore Gaurav Ranadive said, "Recently, two videos of Kamal Nath went viral. In one video, he was seen asking party workers to 'aag lagao'. In the second video, he was seen terming coronavirus as an Indian virus. He is ruining the image of India, which is equivalent to sedition." "BJP leaders in Indore met IGP, submitted a memorandum, and demanded an FIR against Nath," Ranadive said.

The Indore BJP chief, over the visit of Kamal Nath to the district, said, "Indore is an island of peace. A person like him spreads hate and hostility. We feel that the peace in Indore should not be risked." IGP of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra told the media that the memorandum has been submitted against Kamal Nath over two issues, including the one for referring to coronavirus variant as 'Indian corona'.

"Statutory action will be taken after the investigation into the matter," Mishra said. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Kamal Nath in Bhopal for allegedly creating panic by his remarks about the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIR copy of the report stated that the case against him was registered by Yogita Satankar. Nath, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and section 54 (making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic) of National Disaster Management Act 2005. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021