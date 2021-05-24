TIMELINE-How Samoa's political crisis unfolded

The South Pacific island nation of Samoa is in a political crisis, with incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refusing to cede power despite losing his parliamentary majority at an April election.

Here is a timeline of how the crisis escalated in recent weeks: April 9: Tuilaepa, in power since 1998, seeks re-election as leader of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP). The election ends with HRPP and the main opposition, Fa'atuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party, both winning 25 seats each out of 51. The casting vote is an independent lawmaker.

April 20: Samoa's head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II declares HRPP has been awarded an extra seat in parliament after the country's electoral commission purportedly rules that a condition of Samoa's constitution - which requires at least 10% of elected lawmakers to be female - has not been met. FAST disputes the decision. April 21: Independent lawmaker Tuala Tevaga decides to support the opposition FAST party. Both parties now have 26 seats.

April 26: The opening of parliament was delayed. May 4: Head of state orders April 9 election void. He declares fresh elections should be held in mid-May to break the deadlock. FAST decides Samoa's Supreme Court.

May 17: Samoa's Supreme Court rejects new elections and the creation of the additional seat. This leaves FAST with a 26-25 majority and the opposition leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa is set to become Samoa's first female prime minister. May 22: After Samoa's Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the HRRP, Tuimalealiifano cancels a planned sitting of parliament that would have sworn in Fiame as the next leader.

May 24: Tuilaepa declares he will stay in power, arguing only the head of state has the right to convene a session of parliament. Parliament doors are locked. A swearing-in ceremony of FAST's elected members is held outside, forming an alternative government.

