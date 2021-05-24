Congress is celebrating deaths, Sonia Gandhi watching blindly like Dhritarashtra: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hitting out at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her silence on her party member Kamal Nath's controversial statement about the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said Congress is celebrating deaths. "While we are busy serving people, Congress is ready to ignite the fire. Kamal Nath has to answer this. It is the time to fight together and you are busy celebrating deaths," Chouhan said.

Speaking to ANI, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Kamal Nath is spreading anarchy in state, instead of supporting the government and people in this war-like situation." Calling Sonia Gandhi as 'Dhritarashtra', he said, "I would like to ask Sonia Gandhi - do you approve of Kamal Nath's Indian corona statement? If no, then why are you watching blindly like Dhritarashtra? You should take action against it. If you approve his statement then she should tell the country, the thinking of Congress."

Speaking on COVID-19 cases in the state, Chouhan said with the help of the citizens, the COVID-19 is almost in control and the number of patients recovering from the infection is increasing. "The state witnessed more than 7,000 recoveries today, while it recorded 2,936 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has gone down to 4.2 per cent. But still, we need to be careful," he added.

Days after the BJP alleged that a "Congress toolkit" referred to the new mutant of coronavirus as "Indian variant", former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is afraid of "Indian variant" of COVID-19. The Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claimed that over one lakh people died in the state during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It started with Chinese corona. Now it's Indian variant corona. The Prime Minister and President are afraid of the Indian variant. A country like Singapore has banned us. Somebody told me that a student who got admission to a college there, his admission was cancelled. They told him that he was coming from India and might bring the Indian variant with him," the former chief minister had told ANI. (ANI)

